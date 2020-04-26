New species of snake named after famous Harry Potter wizard

Share it:

The work of J.K. Rowling It has been and is an unprecedented phenomenon. Some of the concepts and names we've seen go through the Harry Potter books and movies have gone a long way. This has been the case for a newly discovered species of snake, whose discoverers have called as a legendary wizard of this franchise.

As reported by CNN, in the magazine Zoosystematics and Evolution, the research team calls the species Trimeresurus Salazar, in honor of Harry Potter's pure-blooded wizard, Salazar Slytherin. This reptile can be found throughout East and Southeast Asia.

For those unfamiliar with the history of Hogwarts, Salazar Slytherin was one of the founders of the great school of magic and wizardry along with Rowena Ravenclaw, Helga Hufflepuff, and Godric Gryffindor. Slytherin was known for being able to talk to snakes, but also for being the most troublesome of the school's four founders.

Trimeresurus Salazar, as one of the 48 species of this genus found in the region, is notable due to the reddish-orange stripe found on the side of the head in males. Investigators use "Salazar's pit viper" as a nickname.

And speaking of J.K. Rowling, the well-known writer, worried her fans a few weeks ago by revealing that she has had symptoms of coronavirus, but luckily she is already recovered.

"Thanks for your kind and emotional messages! I really am fully recovered and wanted to share a technique recommended by the doctors, it doesn't cost anything, it doesn't have any unpleasant side effects, but it could help you a lot, or any of your loved ones, as it helped me. Keep everyone safe."He said after receiving a shower of messages of support from fans concerned about his health.