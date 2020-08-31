New special episodes announced ahead of the season finale

Share it:

The Coronavirus pandemic had interrupted work on the season finale of the series produced by AMC, after several months of waiting in recent weeks the resumption of work on The Walking Dead 10 had been announced, the network also announced that it had prepared specials, which will air before the final episode.

In particular we find that Chris Hardwick will be the presenter of “The Walking Dead Preview Special“, an episode that will be broadcast on September 27th and which will show us a preview of the next projects for the world born from the mind of Robert Kirkman. Furthermore, again starting from September it will be possible to see”The Walking Dead: Episode Diaries“, reruns of the episodes of the tenth season that will be enriched with interviews with the cast and other videos recorded in behind the scenes of the show.

Here is the comment from showrunner Angela Kang: “You will see interviews with the actors and other crew members, plus we will present the episodes in a way never done before“. We are sure that all fans of the AMC series will be able to discover some curiosities about the show starring Daryl, Carol and the other survivors. If you are looking for more rumors about the series, we report this news focused on a deleted The Walking Dead scene.