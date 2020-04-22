New Signs of Crash Bandicoot Appear for PS5

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

There have been many occasions when Sony has winked at Crash Bandicoot fans. And while it is clear that the franchise launched on PlayStation by Naughty Dog now belongs to Activision, it is also clear that the relationship between Crash and the PlayStation brand is not entirely dead. Without going any further, the last Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy It first came to PS4, as part of a temporary exclusive.

Now, new indications come that, possible separate remasters, a new installment would come exclusively (surely temporary) for PS5, the next console from Sony. Also, this time, the information comes in more detail.

As reported by GameRant, it has been the Portuguese journalist Guru who has spoken on the subject on Twitter. And according to this, who in the past has already shown to have inside information in the sector, this game would have been in development for at least three years. Also, it would be announced soon.

However, Guru also comments that it is not clear that the exclusive will be total for Sony and PS5. That is, it could be something temporary, which in fact fits in with the way Activision works (all you have to do is look at the Modern Warfare remasters). You can see their messages below.

A quick summary of tweet translation peeps. – There's a new crash on the way

– It's had 3 years in development

– We should start to see movement soon with the marketing

– It's supposedly one of the PS5 ad games Personal thoughts: We should see the reveal between now and end May – CRASH BANDICOOT CLUBHOUSE (@bandicootpage) April 21, 2020

Furthermore, it is important to comment that Guru's report has been partially corroborated by Crash Bandicoot Clubhouse, a community Twitter page dedicated to talking about possible future Crash Bandicoot projects. This is what they have commented about it: "I haven't investigated it, but as far as I can tell, we know that a new game will be released this year and that they have to allow 5-7 months for commercialization, which means the disclosure is due in April or may.".