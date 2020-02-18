Entertainment

New shapes in Digimon Adventure Last Evolution Kizuna for Agumon and Gabumon?

February 18, 2020
Maria Rivera
There are many forms of Digimon, from the baby to the mega state, introduced in the various animated series and video games. Sometimes, however, parallel or unpublished states arrive in the digital world, and the feature film Digimon Adventure Last Evolution Kizuna seems to be ready for introduce a new kind of digolution.

To reveal it is the latest teaser trailer published by the official page of the film Digimon Adventure Last Evolution Kizuna. As you can see at the bottom, in the tweet there is a video of only fifteen seconds in length. However, they are enough to witness the salient phases of the latest adventure of the Digi-Chosen and their Digimon, but on the notes of "Butterfly" we can also attend the last particular digolution.

In the final seconds of the teaser, Agumon and Gabumon are transformed into an even more humanoid form never seen before. In Digimon Adventure Last Evolution Kizuna we will therefore attend the birth of two never seen Digimon that could be born thanks to merger between Tai and WarGreymon and between Matt and MetalGarurumon.

Will Humans and Digimon fight side by side in this latest battle that will separate them forever? The franchise, however, will continue with the Digimon Adventure: Psi reboot, arriving in April.

