General News

 New series of images from the pilot episode of Stargirl

April 27, 2020
Maria Rivera
1 Min Read
New batch of images, specifically 14 snapshots, come from the first episode of "Stargirl", that is, the pilot episode. Several days ago we had the opportunity to see half a dozen images, with some moments that we had seen in the trailer spots, such as the one in the warehouse / barn when Courtney Whitmore found the Cosmic Staff.

These images also show more captures of that scene in which the young woman discovers this great secret, but also leaves other moments as first glimpses of some characters, such as those fellow "weapons" of Stargirl, but also advances of villains.

The series will premiere on May 18 in the United States via DC Universe. On May 19 it will be broadcast on the US channel The CW and that same day it will also arrive in Spain on HBO Spain.

Image from Stargirl 1x01: Stargirl
Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

