New series, movies and documentaries

April 1, 2020
Disney + arrived in Spain on March 24 and little by little it is going to increase a catalog that presents as many lights as shadows. Now the platform has made official what news we can expect in the month of March, highlighting new episodes of some series already available as 'The Mandalorian', the arrival of movies like 'Eduardo Manostijeras' and 'Night at the museum' and a couple of new documentaries.

All films and short films

'Sparkshorts: Wind'

Short film about shows a grandmother trapped with her grandson in an endless abyss, where they will try to collect all the rubble around them to try to escape to a better life. It is part of a Pixar program to give new opportunities to some of its employees.

All series

  • 'Star Wars: The Clone Wars': two new episodes every Friday, from April 17 it becomes one.
  • 'The Mandalorian' episodes 4-7: every Friday a new episode.
  • 'High School Musical: The Musical: The Series' episodes 3-6: every Friday a new one
  • 'Diary of a future president' episodes 3-6: a new episode every friday
  • 'Dream weddings' episodes 3-6: a new episode every friday

All documentaries

'The elephants'

Elephants

Disneynature production on the African elephant Shani and her son Jomo, based on a journey that herd makes through the Kalahari desert, having to face the scorching heat. It is narrated by Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex.

Premiere April 3

  • 'Dolphins: Life on the reef': April 3

