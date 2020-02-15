Entertainment

New series, movies and documentaries

February 15, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
3 Min Read
Share it:

Netflix He never loses his eyes to the future and several original productions that will arrive in his catalog are already confirmed during the month of March even though we are still in mid-February.

Next we will review all the news that will come to Netflix Spain in March 2020, starting with the series, continuing through the movies and ending with the documentaries, and we will update as other titles are confirmed. Among them stand out the returns of 'Elite' and 'Castlevania' or the launch of 'Letter to the King'.

All series and programs that reach Netflix

'Self Made: Inspired by The Life of Madam C.J. Walker '

Octavia

Octavia Spencer leads this miniseries about Madam C.J. Walker, a successful businesswoman considered the first African-American woman who became a millionaire thanks to her efforts. Carmen Ejogo, Tiffany Haddish, Keeya King, Garrett Morris and Blair Underwood also appear in their four episodes.

Premiere March 20

'Letter to the king'

New fantastic Netflix series that features in its cast with Andy Serkis, Amy Wilson, Rubt Serkis, Gjis Bloom and Thadrea Graham. Adapt a popular Dutch book of Tonke dragt about a young man who receives the mission of delivering a secret message, something on which the future of the kingdom depends.

Premiere March 20

'Unorthodox'

Unorthodox

New German series of the creators of 'Deutschland 83' that tells the story of a young Jewish woman who flees to Germany from her arranged marriage, but it will not be so easy to leave her past behind.

READ:  Rick and Morty Will Have Two Comics This 2020

Premiere March 26

  • 'Elite' T3: no specific date
  • 'Castlevania' T3: March 5
  • 'Paradise Police' Part 2: March 6
  • 'The Protector' T3: March 6
  • 'The Circle Brasil': March 11
  • 'Beastars': March 13
  • 'Kingdom' T2: March 13
  • 'Ozark' T3: March 27

All movies that come to Netflix

'Spenser Confidential'

New collaboration between director Peter Berg and actor Mark Wahlberg and one of Netflix's first major film bets in 2020. It tells the story of an old policeman who has just left prison and prepares to leave Boston, but his former coach Boxing convinces him to help him with a promising rookie.

Premiere March 6


The 11 best Netflix movies in 2019 "src =" https://i.blogs.es/02f48b/mejores-peliculas-netflix-2019/375_142.jpeg

'Lost Girls'

Adaptation of Robert Kolker's novel about a woman who decides to take action when daughter disappears and the police do not help her much. It will end up uncovering a plot of sex workers who have been killed. He directs Liz Garbus and in his cast we will see Amy Ryan, Thomasin McKenzie, Lola Kirke, Gabriel Byrne and Oona Laurence.

Premiere March 13

  • 'Tigertail': no ​​specific date
  • 'Ultras': March 20

All documentaries that come to Netflix

'Dirty Money' T2: March 11

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.