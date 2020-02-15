New series, movies and documentaries

Share it:

Netflix He never loses his eyes to the future and several original productions that will arrive in his catalog are already confirmed during the month of March even though we are still in mid-February.

Next we will review all the news that will come to Netflix Spain in March 2020, starting with the series, continuing through the movies and ending with the documentaries, and we will update as other titles are confirmed. Among them stand out the returns of 'Elite' and 'Castlevania' or the launch of 'Letter to the King'.

All series and programs that reach Netflix

'Self Made: Inspired by The Life of Madam C.J. Walker '

Octavia Spencer leads this miniseries about Madam C.J. Walker, a successful businesswoman considered the first African-American woman who became a millionaire thanks to her efforts. Carmen Ejogo, Tiffany Haddish, Keeya King, Garrett Morris and Blair Underwood also appear in their four episodes.

Premiere March 20

'Letter to the king'

New fantastic Netflix series that features in its cast with Andy Serkis, Amy Wilson, Rubt Serkis, Gjis Bloom and Thadrea Graham. Adapt a popular Dutch book of Tonke dragt about a young man who receives the mission of delivering a secret message, something on which the future of the kingdom depends.

Premiere March 20

'Unorthodox'

New German series of the creators of 'Deutschland 83' that tells the story of a young Jewish woman who flees to Germany from her arranged marriage, but it will not be so easy to leave her past behind.

Premiere March 26

'Elite' T3: no specific date

'Castlevania' T3: March 5

'Paradise Police' Part 2: March 6

'The Protector' T3: March 6

'The Circle Brasil': March 11

'Beastars': March 13

'Kingdom' T2: March 13

'Ozark' T3: March 27

All movies that come to Netflix

'Spenser Confidential'

New collaboration between director Peter Berg and actor Mark Wahlberg and one of Netflix's first major film bets in 2020. It tells the story of an old policeman who has just left prison and prepares to leave Boston, but his former coach Boxing convinces him to help him with a promising rookie.

Premiere March 6

'Lost Girls'

Adaptation of Robert Kolker's novel about a woman who decides to take action when daughter disappears and the police do not help her much. It will end up uncovering a plot of sex workers who have been killed. He directs Liz Garbus and in his cast we will see Amy Ryan, Thomasin McKenzie, Lola Kirke, Gabriel Byrne and Oona Laurence.

Premiere March 13

'Tigertail': no ​​specific date

'Ultras': March 20

All documentaries that come to Netflix

'Dirty Money' T2: March 11