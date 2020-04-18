New series, movies and documentaries

Share it:

There is still their thing for April to come to an end, but the streaming platforms are shaping up their releases next month and this time it is time to stop at all premieres arriving on Netflix in May 2020.

All the series and programs that come to Netflix

'Hollywood'

New Ryan Murphy series that will transport us to the 40s of the last century to pay tribute to the golden age of Hollywood through a group of actors who are trying to become stars. David Corenswet, Darren Criss, Patti LuPone, Joe Mantello, Dylan McDermott, Jim Parsons, Jeremy Pope and Holland Taylor are its protagonists.

Premiere May 1

'Almost happy'

Argentine series starring Sebastián Wainraich -also the creator of it-, Natalie Pérez, Peto Menahem, Hugo Arana, Juan Minujín, Carla Peterson and Julieta Díaz. It tells the story of a man unable to find happiness in a life that seems almost perfect on paper.

Premiere May 1

'The Eddy'

Miniseries about the jazz world by Damien Chazelle, the Oscar-winning director of 'La La Land'. André Holland leads the cast of this story currently set in a Paris jazz club.

Premiere May 8

'Valeria'

Television adaptation of the novels of Elísabet Benavent with Diana Gomez in the leading role. It tells the story of a woman in crisis, both in her love life and in her work as a writer, who takes refuge in her three best friends to overcome her problems.

Premiere May 8

'Space Force'

New comedy starring Steve Carell, created by himself with Greg Daniels, the main responsible for the American version of 'The Office'. Here he gives life to a general who is forced to lead the newly launched United States Space Force. Alongside him we will also see John Malkovich, Diana Silvers, Tawny Newsome and Ben Schwartz, Lisa Kudrow and Noah Emmerich.

Premiere May 31

'All Day and a Night': May 1

'Working mothers' T4: May 6

'Scissor Seven' S2: May 7

'The Hollow' T2: May 8

'Dead to Me' T2: May 8

'Restaurants in distress' T2: May 8

'Rust Valley Restorers' T2: May 8

'Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend ': May 12

'She-Ra and the Princesses of Power' T5: May 15

'Chichipatos': May 15

'Hannah Gadsby: Douglas': May 26

All movies coming to Netflix

'Half conquest'

Well, to the day of Cyrano de Bergerac in the key of a teenage romantic comedy in which Elle, a shy student, helps out a popular athlete from her institute to conquer the girl with whom they are in love. Written and directed by Alice Wu.

Premiere May 1

'The hunch'

Argentine Netflix thriller starring Luisana Lopilato and Joaquín Furriel about an inexperienced police officer and an inspector who have to investigate the murder of a 19-year-old.

Premiere May 28

'All Day and a Night': May 1

'Mrs. Serial Killer ': May 1

'The Wrong Missy': May 8

All documentaries coming to Netflix

'Bon voyage: psychedelic adventures'

Documentary film that through animations and recreations stages the experiences with psychedelic substance of celebrities such as Adam Scott, Nick Offerman, Sarah Silverman, Ad-Rock, Rosie Perez, A $ AP Rocky, Paul Scheer, Nick Kroll and Rob Corddry

Premiere May 11

'Media trials'

Aspiring new docuseries to become an obsession of the public. Here he will explore several very media cases and how media coverage may have influenced the verdicts.