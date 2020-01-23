New series, movies and documentaries

Share it:

The end of January is just around the corner, so the different platforms are making their news known and now it is Netflix's turn, whose catalog will increase in February with highly anticipated titles such as the returns of 'Altered Carbon 'and' The Girls of the Cable 'or the premiere of' Locke & Key '.

Next we will review all the premieres already known that will arrive at Netflix Spain in February 2020. Starting with the series, continuing with the films and documentaries and ending with the releases for the whole family.

All series and programs that reach Netflix

'Locke & Key'

Adaptation of the popular comic by Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodríguez that tells how a family returns to an ancestral home after the murder of their father. There they will discover several magic keys that could be related to the death of their parent. Darby Stanchfield, Jackson Robert Scott Connor Jessup, Emilia Jones, Bill Heck, Laysla De Oliveira, Thomas Mitchell Barnet, Griffin Gluck and Coby Bird They are its protagonists.

Premiere 7 February

'Insect Cage'

New original Netflix anime located in a post-apocalyptic world in which a disease called Cagaster – surely jokes with his name are missing – transforms people into killer insects.

Premiere February 8

'Gentefied'

It tells the story of Morales, cousins ​​who love their culture, their community and their family. However, what would happen if they were forced to choose between them to achieve the American dream? Karrie Martin, Joseph Julian Soria, Carlos Santos and Joaquín Cosio are the protagonists.

Premiere February 21

'This shit surpasses me'

Adaptation of the comic by Charles Forsman – also author of the comic that gave rise to 'The End of the F *** ing World' – which tells the story of a teenager and how to deal with the typical problems of adolescence and the fact of That begins to have super powers. It gives life to the protagonist Sophia Lillis, who is reunited here with Wyatt Oleff, with whom she already agreed on 'It'.

Premiere February 26

'Followers'

Japanese Netflix series starring Miki Nakatani, Elaiza Ikeda and Mari Natsuki. It tells the story of an aspiring actress who jumps to fame thanks to Instagram and how her life is crossed with the other women chasing her dreams in Tokyo.

Premiere February 27

'Queen Sono'

Netflix's first African series has been created by Kagiso Lediga and stars Pearl Rhusi, Vuyo Dabuka, Sechaba Morojele, Chi Mhende, Loyiso Madinga, Rob Van Vuuren, Kate Liquorish, Khathu Ramabulana. In it we will see a secret agent dealing with different criminal operations.

Premiere February 28

'Tom Papa: You're Doing Great!': February 4

'My Holo Love': February 7

'Narcos Mexico' T2: February 13

'Love is Blind': February 13

'The Girls of the Cable' T5 Part 1: February 14th

'Altered Carbon' T2: February 27

All movies that come to Netflix

'Horse Girl'

Alison Brie stars in this drama that will be presented earlier at the Sundance Festival. The actress of 'Glow' gets into the skin of a young woman with a weakness for horses, crafts and supernatural police series. Your life will suffer a turnaround when lucid dreams disrupt your day to day.

Premiere 7 February

'To all the boys: P.D. I still love you'

Continuation of one of Netflix's greatest cinematic successes. Lana Condor and Noah Centineo repeat in front of the cast to tell us that they are already a couple and everything seems to go on wheels until the recipient of another of the protagonist's letters appears, will it be possible to be in love with two people at the same time?

Premiere February 12

'Isi & Ossi'

German romantic comedy that tells how the daughter of a wealthy family closes a curious alliance with the son of a single mother in a hurry to realize her culinary and boxing dreams. Directs Oliver Kienle.

Premiere February 14

'Your last wish'

Anne Hathway stars in this adaptation of Joan Didion's novel with a most peculiar premise: a journalist decides to quit her job to negotiate a arms deal in Central America.

Premiere February 21

'Violet and Finch'

Cinematic adaptation of Jennifer Niven's novel with Elle Fanning and Justice Smith in the lead roles and Brett Haley behind the cameras. His story revolves around Violet and Theodore, two friends whose changes change forever after meeting. While struggling to overcome the wounds of the past, they will see that even the most insignificant things can be vital in their lives.

Premiere February 28

'The castle in the sky': February 1

My neighbor Totoro ': February 1

'Kiki: Home Delivery': February 1

'Memories of yesterday': February 1

Porco Rosso ': February 1

'I can hear the sea': February 1

'Tales of Terramar': February 1

'Dragon Quest: Your Story': February 13

'The Infinite Trench': February 28

All documentaries that come to Netflix

'The Pharmacist'

Documentary series about a pharmacist very affected by the death of his son. His tragic death leads him to do everything in his power to denounce the systemic corruption behind the opioid addiction crisis.

Premiere February 5

'Formula 1: The emotion of a Grand Prix' T2: February 28

All the novelties of family cut

'Team Kaylie' Part 3: February 3

'Dragons to the rescue' T2: February 7