New Sentinelle models arrive in the X-Men / Fantastici 4 crossover

As we have been seeing in recent months, the X-Men they formed their own nation on Krakoa, the sentient mutant island, isolating themselves from the rest of humanity. In the crossover between the mutants and the Fantastic 4 we witness the arrival of a new and lethal Sentinelle model

Programmed to recognize and capture (or even kill) the mutants, the Sentinels they are giant robots (but there are also smaller and variously shaped models, including human forms such as Bastion for example) that our mutant heroes have often found themselves fighting and represent the hatred and fear of man towards them. The crossover written by Chip Zdarsky and designed by Terry Dodson sees the X-Men interact with the Fantastic 4 to decide the future of Reed Richards, who is an omega-level mutant (the highest level of mutant power. Franklin Richards can indeed manipulate reality with his powers) and we are witnessing the arrival of new models of these mutant hunter robots, built on the features of the Doctor Destiny, who unleashes his creations to capture the heroes who broke into his nation. The desposed himself is then transforming the mutants of his nations into Doombot, robots loyal to him.

We will know in the next issues what will happen to our heroes. Meanwhile, in April, the X-Men could team up with Kree and Skrull in the next Marvel Comics event, entitled Empyre. We leave you with the discarded projects of Rick Remender's X-Men.