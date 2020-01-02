General News

 New scenes not seen before in the last TV Spot of Birds of Prey

January 2, 2020
Maria Rivera
Capture of the first official trailer for Birds of Prey / Birds of Prey (2020)

Warner Bros. warms up engines with the promotional campaign of "Birds of Prey (and the fabulous emancipation of Harley Quinn)". The other day the Birds wished us a “Fantastic New Year”, and now we have a TV Spot that leaves us new movie scenes.

Half a minute of material, at first with enough things from the trailer, but that little by little is adding more planes not seen before. Yes to highlight that Roman army that we see and to which the Huntress refers, and that could be the Fake Faces Society, a band that Black Mask directs in the comics.

The film will be released in theaters on February 7 and it tells us how a Harley already released from the Joker is seen with the most nefarious and narcissistic villain in the city of Gotham, Roman Sionis, and the jealous right arm of the latter. , Zsasz, when they target a young woman named Cass. The roads of Harley, Huntress, Black Canary and Renee Montoya collide, and this strange quartet has no choice but to unite to bring Roman down.

