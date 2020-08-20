New scandal between Neymar and Maluma: the video that would have caused the closure of the singer's Instagram

Share it:

Neymar, Natalia Barulich and Maluma

This Wednesday the singer's fans Maluma They were surprised to find that the artist deleted his Instagram account. Without prior notice, he left one of the most popular social networks on the planet where he had millions of followers and used to be quite active. In the absence of an explanation for his decision, his followers began to search for answers and apparently spite would be behind this whole matter.

Is that Tuesday Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) beat the RB Leipzig 3-0 in the Champions League and qualified for the final of the contest. The maximum star of the French team is nothing less than Neymar, who once the game ended published several stories singing and celebrating with his teammates. Among the songs that sounded, Hawaii was heard, the new theme of Maluma.

The song was released in July of this year and according to the news portal published Page Six, the lyrics are inspired by Natalia Barulich, former partner of the Colombian who a few weeks ago was very romantic with Ney: “He didn't say anything to Natalia. He wrote it based on his own personal experiences. " The story told by the artist in his new hit It's about a man who watches his ex-partner post content on social media with his new boyfriend, but only wants to make him jealous because he's actually still in love with him.

Neymar singing Maluma's song

When the Argentine Angel Di Maria published the video in which the Brazilian is seen singing that song, hundreds of users crowded into the profile of Maluma and they wrote to him mocking his situation. After this, the artist deleted his account.

The truth is that the singer and Natalia Barulich They broke up in October 2019, after almost two years of relationship. At that time, the Brazilian press had anticipated that the model had been unfaithful and that she had had an affair with the PSG footballer.

In May of this year she and the former Barcelona starred in a series of photographs for the magazine GQ. It was there that the young woman shared an image in which they both look very passionate, but which is actually part of the session, and wrote: “Bonnie & Clyde, in a publication that she decorated with emojis of a heart and another of kisses. For his part, the forward has been shown with her in the networks, so it is believed that if something had happened between them, it could have been a casual relationship.

Natalia Barulich and Maluma met during the filming of the video "Felices los 4" (Instagram)

