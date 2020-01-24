New rumors point to a remake of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic

Share it:

It is just one year since we knew that Star wars: Knights of the Old Republic 3 could become a reality. Well, now a series of rumors tells us about a remake of the first installment that, in reality, could be a kind of reimagining with elements of the first two games. And in addition, the information comes from up to two different sources.

In the past, rumors had already emerged about a remake of the first game of this BioWare franchise, although later they ended up nothing. According to the sources of the current rumor, Electronic Arts would be very interested in carrying it out now. In fact, they report from Cinelinx, they have received news from sources close to EA that corroborate it.

In addition, one of those sources would be the same that confirmed that Ewan McGregor would be in the Obi-Wan Kenobi series (logically, before the official announcement on Disney's D23). In addition, the project could already be underway. This is what is said about it: "According to one of the sources, the remake of Knights of the Old Republic, mentioned above, is back in development.".

On the other hand, this is what they comment on the possibility that the game is a remake based on the first two games (something like PSP's MediEvil Resurrection): "My other source added that I felt that it was not so much a new version, but a 'sequel'. It would be a project of Knights of the Old Republic that would integrate elements of the first two games to bring certain things to the current Star canon Wars. ".

Finally, the sources would also have revealed information about the future of the saga in the video game industry. For example, that Nintendo Switch will receive more projects soon. And also that EA would have several projects under development simultaneously at this time. Obviously, all that information should be treated as a rumor.

Source: Cinelinx