 New rumors of the plot of the Star Wars movie about the High Republic

The other day there was an important rumor that placed the High Republic as the framework for the next movie in theaters of Star Wars, with a premiere set for 2022 (in addition to having another date for 2024 and 2026). He commented on the information that the idea was to open a completely new scenario, and that is why they would leave 400 years before the Skywalker saga, four centuries before what was seen in that Episode I.

In this way, if the movie works, they can open a new series of movies, and not a simple trilogy. At this time it is not that great events happened in the history of Star Wars, and that is precisely what they want to take advantage of, of a "void" to fill.

From the Ziro.hu website (backed by the reliable MakingStarWars), they echo the potential plot of the 2022 movie, and this must still be treated as a rumor. According to your information, it will be about a Jedi group that is about to explore the then unknown regions of the Galaxy. The Jedi would be involved in numerous adventures and conflicts with three different types of enemies, the oldest being the darkest, the Sith. The idea would be not only to focus on this stage at the level of movies, but also to extend it to comics, books and video games.

The curious note of these days is the prequel comic that has been released coinciding with the premiere of "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" in cinemas, which delves into the story of Kylo Ren. In it we know in more depth the journey of the young Ben Solo towards the Dark Side and presents Ren, the leader of the Knights of Ren who turns out to be from the Unknown Regions.

The comic "Star Wars: The Rise of Kylo Ren # 2" includes Lor San Tekka (the character that Max von Sydow embodied in "Star Wars: The Force Awakens") accompanying Luke and Ben on a mission to get hold of Jedi artifacts, and at a certain point, when Lor refers to the location they are going to (a Jedi temple) near the Unknown Regions, he mentions that "Probably from the Era of the High Republic", this being the first time they officially refer to this stage. Lor San Tekka refers to this era as one of “Great expansion of Jedi activity throughout the galaxy”.

