 New rumors about the Bat-suit and the Batmobile in The Batman

January 21, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Image of Batman and the Batmobile in the comics

The first look at Batman's costume and the movie Batmobile "The Batman" next day will come any day of these thanks to the filtering of the shooting set. While we wait for that to happen – remember that by the end of February we could already receive something -, via Batman on Film we get new details about what these iconic hooded elements might look like.

Affirms this medium (which is usually wise in terms of chivatazos) that the batman costume "It will be different from any of the Bat-suits that we have seen in previous Batman movies, but very Batman style," and even points out that this suit will be received by Bruce himself, that is, it will be he who manufactures it.

As for the Batmobile, it would be a "car" and not a "tank" like the one we saw for example in the Batman trilogy of director Chris Nolan, and defines it as a type car muscle car, that is to say, something sporty, of medium size and aggressive style, although without reaching the levels of styling of the movies of the 80s and 90s.

READ:   James Gunn advances that he will have to keep waiting for the first image of The Suicide Squad

As a last point, since we will see a Batman in his initial stages as a hero, the media also ensures that he does not believe that we will see a batcave with as much technological burden and trophies as we are used to seeing in the comics.

In another line, comment on new statements by the actress Zoë Kravitz in which he emphasizes again the “feminine force” that represents the character of Catwoman and that was what attracted him. In fact, he believes that with Batman and Catwoman there is a very interesting duality.

Femininity means power and I think it is a different kind of power from male power. That is something that I think is really interesting about Batman and Catwoman. I think Batman represents a very masculine power and Catwoman represents a very feminine power, a little more complicated. And softer too. I like the idea that you can be gentle, you can be gentle, and still be very powerful and very dangerous.

Via information | Batman on Film | IGN

