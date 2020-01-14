New rumors about Batman: won't it be called Arkham Legacy and will only arrive on PS5 and Series X?

Share it:

A few days after the appearance on the web of mysterious logos dedicated to the next chapter of the Batman Arkham series, here are new rumors about the title being developed at the studios of Warner Bros Montréal.

To provide us with new rumors about the highly anticipated new game dedicated to the Dark Knight is the insider KC Walsh through your official Twitter account. The user claims that the game is no longer named Batman Arkham Legacy and that the development team recently decided to make a change to the title. This choice, according to Walsh's words, is perfectly consistent with the themes covered in the game, although it seems there is still the possibility of impersonating various characters belonging to the "Bat family". Another important detail provided by the insider concerns the possible reference platforms, since the game should only arrive on the next generation consoles: PlayStation 5 is Xbox Series X. These should be joined by the usual PC version and, at the moment, no edition of the game seems to be expected on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Among the tweets there are also references to the possible imminent announcement of the game. In fact, it seems that the fury of users on social networks, now tired of the continuous teasers on the highly anticipated game, may have convinced the developers to reveal more information well in advance of what was initially expected.

About the game, we remind you that some images suggest the possibility that the individual Batman Arkham Legacy logos published so far may form a mosaic, which will be completed in conjunction with the announcement.