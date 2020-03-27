 New rumor suggests that there will be two versions of the JSA in Black Adam

Share it:

New rumors come from the movie "Black Adam" starring Dwayne Johnson, of which we had a while without having any substantial news. This time the rumors are related to the Justice Society of America, whose presence in the film has already been confirmed in the past by Johnson himself.

In recent months, rumors have been heard of which heroes of the group we could end up seeing in the film. Now the rumors go a step further and suggest that we will see two versions of this well-known group of heroes. We offer the explanation below but it touches warn of mini-spoilers of the movie.

MINI-SPOILERS NOTICE

According to this rumor that is playing, the film will include as we say two incarnations of the Justice Society of America, a classic version and a modern version of the group. How would this fit in? The great revelation is that the film would take place in two temporal moments, a past time, as we already assumed it would be, facing then that classic version of the group of heroes, but also at a present time, facing then the other version.

The lineup for that classic JSA version is said to be a younger version of Wizard Shazam, Hawkman & Hawkgirl, Doctor Fate, Jay Garrick, and Alan Scott. Most of them were already rumored in the past for the film, except for the Magician, but his return was also acceptable since this fits with what was seen in "Shazam!".

In modern time, we will have a new incarnation of the group and there we would have new versions of Hawkman & Hawkgirl, Doctor Fate, Atom Smasher, and Cyclone. The team is said to be working alongside Black Adam's love interest Isis / Adrianna.

To all this, a few days ago, the insider Thomas Polito affirmed that he has been able to read some parts of the script of the film and defines it as “A DC fans' wonderland”, and that will certainly be worth the wait. Theoretically, the film would start filming this July, but we don't know if due to the coronavirus, which Dwayne Johnson has had to delay another shoot in which he was immersed right now, that start date will be affected.

I've read parts of the Black Adam script, it's a DC fans wonderland. Hope the movie isn’t delayed too much by the coronavirus because I want to see this sooner rather than later. Gonna be worth the wait no matter what though. pic.twitter.com/LSCBGB4DdM – Thomas Polito (@PolitoThomas) March 24, 2020

