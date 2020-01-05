 New rumor suggests that Marvel Studios has several projects under development with the Defenders

Share it:

We continue with several rumors for this time to return to the idea of ​​the Defenders that we saw in the Marvel-Netflix universe. Several weeks ago, from MCU Cosmic, they claimed that Marvel Studios were already working on possible projects with some of the characters in that universe (specifically, Daredevil and Jessica Jones were talked about), despite those two years of lack to be able to Work on any project with them.

Again MCU Cosmic publishes from a source that he claims is reliable, that Marvel Studios would already be in “several stages of project development ”using characters from the Netflix Defenders series. At the moment it is unknown if they are using the same actors, and even a step further, if the events seen in those series will be canon, that is, if they will be referred to as part of the continuity. It is also not very clear which characters are being used, but Daredevil and Punisher would be the main candidates, something also logical because they are the ones that received the most welcome.

The possibilities that open up, in case this rumor is true, are impressive, from simple appearances in other films, to creating teams seen in the comics, Midnight Sons type with Punisher teaming up with other characters in the universe more than “fantasy” and the "extraordinary" Marvel, type Blade, Doctor Strange, Blade, Moon Knight …

As for the two-year clause, the only viable option would be that Netflix had agreed to Marvel to develop these projects, or that Marvel Studios is doing it "in secret."

Via information | MCU Cosmic