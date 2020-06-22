New Revelations About Alex Zanardi's Accident: Cell Phone Clue and Heartbreaking Truck Driver Testimony

Share it:

Alex Zanardi remains in a pharmacological coma after suffering a serious accident (REUTERS / Giampiero Sposito / File Photo)

The former Formula 1 driver Alex Zanardi He spent his second night in intensive care after suffering a terrible accident on a route in the province of Siena, Italy. The Paralympic athlete is in pharmacological coma after colliding head-on with a truck last Friday, when I was participating in a competition adapted cycling, discipline to which he dedicated himself after suffering the amputation of his two legs in 2001.

While doctors wait for Zanardi's evolution, police have begun investigations to try to determine how the crash occurred. It should be remembered that, on a downhill curve, the Paralympic athlete he crossed the lane with his manual bicycle and hit a truck head-on of great bearing that came from the front.

One of the theories that the researchers used was that ex Formula 1 I could have been looking at his cell phone, thus being distracted from the road. However, this has been ruled out when watching the videos that were able to recover from the race. The images made it clear that Zanardi had both hands on the handlebars of his bicycle.

This is how the Zanardi manual bicycle (EFE) was

"Alex Zanardi did not have the cell phone in hand at the time of the accident," he said. Alessandro Maestrini, one of those in charge of documenting the race on video and who was close to the athlete when the accident occurred. About those moments before the collision, Maestrini related: “After pedaling with his hands on an uphill, Zanardi grabbed his phone and took some pictures when he was going at low speed. He then saved it and continued the descent to the point of the accident"

The researchers were able to find Zanardi's cell phone because it was inside the adapted bicycle and it rang while they were making the first inquiries. The object will be analyzed to determine that it was not being used at the time of the crash.

Meanwhile, in the last hours the truck driver broke the silence who was involved in the accident. The 44-year-old man, whose name did not come out, spoke to Radio Rai and gave his version of events. “I am wrong, the situation is ugly, even though it was not my fault. When I saw him slip, I pulled off the road to the right, but he came toward me and slid down from the truck. I am mortified, everything happened in a fraction of a second, ”he declared.

The former Formula 1 driver has been dedicated to adaptive cycling since he suffered the amputation of his two legs in 2001 (AP)

The man gave heartbreaking testimony about how he spends his days after the crash that seriously wounded Zanardi: “I did the best I could. I think every night at that moment. I'm sorry and I'm close to him. I don't know how this is going to end, but i am devastated"

The last medical part of the Paralympic athlete showed that he remains stable in terms of his cardiorespiratory and metabolic situation. He continues sedated, intubated and with a mechanical respirator. "The neurological picture is still serious. The current conditions of general stability still do not allow to exclude the possibility of adverse events, "stressed the professionals of the Santa Maria alle Scotte hospital in Siena. For the moment, Zanardi remains with reserved forecast.

After the accident, Zanardi was transferred by helicopter to the Siena hospital (EFE)

The accident occurred last Friday on Highway 146, on the route between Pienza and San Quirico d'Orcia. Zanardi was riding his hand bike in one of the sections corresponding to "Obligatory Tricolore", an adapted cycling race whose goal was in the town of Montalcino.

Zanardi, 53, made his beginnings in sports in motorsport and got to participate in five seasons of Formula 1 (1991, 1992, 1993, 1994 and 1999). His greatest successes were in the CART category. In 2001, he suffered a very serious accident in a race on the Lausitzring circuit in Germany, and the doctors had to amputate both legs to save his life. From that moment he dedicated himself to adapted cycling and participated in the Paralympic Games in London 2012 and Rio de Janeiro 2016, harvesting three gold and one silver medal in all.

