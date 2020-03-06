New reunion of Marty and Doc

Share it:

Michael J. Fox Y Christopher Lloyd, or what is the same, Marty McFly and Emmett 'Doc' Brown, have met once again (not the first time), as seen in their new photos published on their social networks. On Wednesday night, the protagonists of the movie Robert Zemeckis They met again when they both attended the annual Poker Night charity event for the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research. Both actors shared the photos of their reunion through their respective Instagram accounts, something that fans will have undoubtedly moved. Anyone would miss the DeLorean in both images. Although Lloyd made reference to the vehicle.

"Going at 88 miles per hour for poker night", he wrote next to the publication, referring to the film, specifically the speed of the car. Meanwhile, Fox said in his published photo that he"I bet everything"with Lloyd.

Released in 1985, the first 'Back to the Future' is considered by many to be one of the best films of all time. In addition to Fox and Lloyd, the film also stars Crispin Glover, Lea Thompson Y Tom wilson. The second part arrived in 1989, sending Marty and Doc thirty years in the future to save their future son from problems. A year later came 'Back to the future III', closing the saga sending the protagonists a hundred years ago, taking them to the wild west.

In subsequent years, Lloyd has expressed his desire to make a fourth movie of 'Back to the Future', suggesting that he would be happy to repeat Doc's role if he is ever given the opportunity to do so. However, for better or worse, the creators of the franchise, Zemeckis and Bob galeThey have strongly insisted that they will not give the green light to a sequel or reboot, preferring to keep the franchise as a trilogy. That has not prevented some fans expect to see another sequel someday, even making suggestions, like Tom holland play the son of Marty McFly.

Whatever happens, at least we will stay with these reunions of the actors of the original saga.