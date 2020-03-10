General News

 New references to characters in images of the shooting set of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

March 10, 2020
Maria Rivera
Poster of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier shown on D23

New images of the filming of the series “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” they leave us details that link with ideas already seen in the past. This material from the set, and arriving via the insider Charles Murhpy, reconfirms the presence, or as little reference, to a well-known character in the comics.

As has happened in previous images of the shooting, we see in these the name of Samson Development Company, which is positioned as a company – just as previous images of the shooting revealed – that is “Rebuilding your city after the Blink”. We still do not know what real importance this company will have in the plot of the series, but if it seems a clear reference to Doctor Leonard Samson, character that we got to see in "The incredible Hulk" played by Ty Burrell. As you can see, Samson Developmente is in charge of building a large building on Broad Street, about which there are no more details. You could speculate that it is the Baxter building or an Oscorp building, but nothing makes us think that it might be the case.

The last image we leave has a logo that is not the first time it appears on the set, and seems to be a reference to the villain Sin Banderas, which we already mentioned in the past could be seen in the series.

The series is currently filming in the Czech Republic, and is scheduled to return to Atlanta for a new shoot "at the end of the month."

Image of the shooting set of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (2020)

Via information | Murhpy’s Multiverse

