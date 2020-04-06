         New Redmi Band from Xiaomi, absurdly cheap and with great battery, the best alternative to the Mi Band

Share it:

Redmi separated from Xiaomi more than a year ago, in January of last 2019, and since then it has been launching devices that have been positioning itself in the different lines and price ranges of the market. Not just smartphonesOf course, but also smart TVs and speakers, among other things.

But the brand was still missing a product that has been a real best seller for its parent brand, the physical activity bracelet. Now, finally, the Xiaomi Mi Smart Band finds a sister in the Redmi catalog. The new Redmi Band It is already an official product away from rumors, and this is what it offers us.

Color screen and four colors to choose

Xiaomi has spent several generations launching activity wristbands with a monochrome display, but the latest Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 4 arrived and changed everything. And not surprisingly, the new Redmi Band follows the path of its now sister by mounting a color panel on its touch pad, of course. A 1.08 inch color touch screen.

Redmi strives to indicate that its new Band is especially accurate when it comes to detecting wrist turns, so it should become a good companion for all kinds of sports activities. The brand emphasizes the fact that it has multitude of sport types in your application so that they can be registered and analyzed.

The Redmi Band comes in four colors with bracelets that don't seem interchangeable

As usual in all sports bracelets at this point, the new Redmi Band has an infrared sensor for measuring heart activity, in addition to being able to monitor our hours of sleep. The bracelet also has sedentary lifestyle alerts to invite us to move if we haven't consumed calories for too long.

The new Redmi Band arrives with four bracelet colors initially, and the brand indicates that more than 70 personalized dials are available to display on the screen, so that the possibilities of customization increase. The battery of this Redmi Band holds up to 14 days away from the charger, although these values ​​always depend on how much we use it for sports activities with active measurement.

Versions and prices of the Redmi Band

The price for China of the new Redmi Band stands at 95 yuan, less than 13 euros, and at the moment we have no information on its arrival on the international market. The brand would announce this, however, locally and later, in addition to the prices for each region. We'll be alert.