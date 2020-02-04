New record for Steam over the weekend: 18.8 million players connected simultaneously

Share it:

On February 2, Steam broke a new record, recording over 18.8 million people connected simultaneously. To be precise, the number of connected players was equal to 18801944, the previous record recorded on January 14, 208 saw 18,537,490 users connected.

Despite these numbers, active in-game players drop, going from 7 to 5.8 million compared to January 2018. Among the most popular titles ever, we find Counter Strike Global Offensive with a peak of 823,000 people connected simultaneously, follow DoTA 2 and PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, the latter still incredibly popular on PC despite losing ground on consoles.

In the top 10 of the most player titles of the weekend we also find GTA V in fourth place followed by Monster Hunter World, Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege, Destiny 2, ARK Survival Evolved, Football Manager 2020 and Team Fortress 2, the latter decreasing compared to the past months with about 66,000 connected players.

On January 30th Steam went offline for a few hours probably due to the very high flow of servers, the problems were quickly resolved on February 2 the absolute record was set of simultaneously connected users, undoubtedly a very busy weekend for Valve.