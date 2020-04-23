         New Realme X50m: a cheaper brother that maintains the power and the ‘gaming’ screen

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

We already knew what the Realme X50 was like, it arrived with its brother the Realme X50 Pro at the beginning of this year and now it has been chosen to unfold and become a somewhat lower model, in the Realme X50m. Not only in specifications but we hope that it is also in price, although for now it is not known international distribution and we will have to wait a bit to have it in our hands.

The differences are noticeable although not as obvious as it might seem at first. The Realme X50m lowers the specifications of its cameras and also does the same with the versions for sale, leaving some RAM on the way because we did not find the model with 12GB of which his now older brother did boast. But let's take a closer look

Realme X50m datasheet

Realme X50m screen LCD 6.57 "

Full HD +

120 Hz Dimensions and weight 163.8 x 75.8 x 8.9 mm

194 g. Processor Snapdragon 765G RAM 6/8 GB Storage 128 GB Frontal camera 16 MP f / 2.0

2 MP f / 2.4 portrait Rear camera 48 MP f / 1.8

8 MP f / 2.3 wide angle

2 MP f / 2.4 monochrome

2 MP f / 2.4 macro Drums 4,200 mAh

30W fast charge Operating system Android 10

Realme UI Connectivity 5G SA / NSA

Wi-Fi 4

Bluetooth 5.0

NFC



USB-C Others Fingerprint reader on the side Price From 260 euros to change

The 'gaming' screen remains

The Realme X50m appears before us direct from China wearing the same screen that its older brother, the Realme X50, already had. So we have in our hands a 6.57-inch LCD panel, perforated in the upper left to house no less than two cameras, and with FullHD + resolution. Also, also 120Hz are respected refresh rate, so we will gain fluency for animations and all kinds of multimedia content.

Same screen, same brain as Realme X50

The brain is also the same, the Snapdragon 765G which currently marks the maximum power within the super medium ranges of the market, with the Adreno 620 GPU as support and with the sewn 5G modem, offering NSA and SA to the phone. As for versions, we have the most basic model, the 6GB and 128GB, and the superior one, the 8GB and 128GB. Nothing 12GB here, which are reserved for the Realme X50 without surnames.

Under the chassis, a battery of 4,200 mAh with 30W fast charge and without wireless charging. A good complement to the connectivity section with 5G, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS and headphone port, in addition to the USB Type-C port for uploading and transferring files. The Realme X50m also comes with Android 10 under Realme UI, the layer of the Chinese manufacturer, and with the same fingerprint reader located on the side.

Less camera versatility, less resolution

As we said at the beginning, the cameras are the other big change with the arrival of this Realme X50m. The four rear sensors and the two front ones are maintained, but in the jump from one phone to another we have left ourselves resolution and versatility. The main camera, for example, it is now 48 instead of 64 megapixels, maintaining its manufacturer, Samsung.

Less resolution on the main and goodbye to the 12 megapixel telephoto lens

As for the other cameras, we have a sensor 8 megapixels with a super wide angle lens, another sensor 2 megapixels with macro focus lens and a latest monochrome sensor 2 megapixels, in charge of capturing a little more light to help out with Portrait mode. As we see, no optical zoom on this Realme X50m, losing the 12 megapixel camera while gaining the last name.

On the front there are also changes. 16 megapixel main camera repeatsFor example, but the second 8-megapixel camera for Portrait mode is now only 2-megapixel, serving the same function. As we see, the Realme X50m perhaps would have earned the Lite surname, although its manufacturer has opted for its own terminology.

Versions and prices of the Realme X50m

At the moment we have no record that this Realme X50m is going to leave China, although it is likely that it will end up doing so even if it is renamed as another model. In the meantime, we offer you prices in your home country, where you can buy both blue and white next week.

Realme X50m with 6GB / 128GB : 1,999 yuan or 261 euros to change

: 1,999 yuan or 261 euros to change Realme X50m with 8GB / 128GB: 2,299 yuan or 300 euros to change.

Track | Realme