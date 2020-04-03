Entertainment

New project for "Angel Beats!" and "Charlotte"? The study prepares an announcement

April 3, 2020
Maria Rivera
There are some titles in the field of animation that have managed to invade the feelings of the spectators, thanks also to a powerful and emotional dramatic component. It is no coincidence that an anime of the caliber of Angel Beats! is considered among the best projects of the past 20 years.

The series, in fact, enjoys an extraordinary popularity, also thanks to the distribution on Netflix together with Charlotte, another famous title created by the author Jun Maeda. Either way, 2020 falls on Angel Beats' 10th anniversary! as well as on the fifth of Charlotte and, therefore, it cannot be excluded that Studio P.A. Works plan to resurrect the two popular franchises with a new project.

To trigger such a hypothesis was a twittering spread by the social channels of the souls in question, the same reported at the bottom of the news, which anticipates the possibility of an imminent announcement. In fact, the mention of the two titles is accompanied by the following description that has erected the fans' antennas:

"Will we announce new information soon ?! We can't wait!"

The post went viral on the net in a very short time and speculation about the new project has already started, also thanks to the recent distribution of the two titles on Netflix. Does the on-demand streaming giant have anything to do with it? We suggest, however, to stay tuned among our pages in order not to miss any news on the subject. And you, on the other hand, would like to see one new Angel Beats series! is Charlotte? Let us know, as usual, with a comment below.

