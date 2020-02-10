New problems are on the horizon for Black Clover, a new break scheduled

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Since its very first presentation to the public, the great paper epic of Black Clover, manga materialized thanks to the hard work of Yuki Tabata, has been able to conquer millions and millions of fans in every corner of the globe, a great interest arose thanks to well-characterized characters and intriguing events.

After all, even the last chapter of Black Clover has been able to amaze fans thanks to a succession of very unexpected events that have been able to make people talk a lot about themselves, results that have contributed to increase the general hype that revolves around it that will come with the future chapters of the production, all while fans continue to pay homage to Black Clover with home-made works.

Excellent news, however, that will have to face some problems that could make some fans turn up their noses. In fact, through the Weekly Shonen Jump, it has been made known that the work will take a short break, with the new chapter of the manga that instead of going out on February 17th, will see the light on the 22nd of the same month. In short, we are talking about a delay of little importance, but this did not however prevent the fans from murmuring about what happened.

Indeed, it is not the first time that the work is paused – for longer or shorter periods, as appropriate -, and the decision not to give reasons for the reason for the choice has worried several readers, who fear that Yuki Tabata is facing new health problems after those who surprised him in the past few months. That of the mangaka is not a simple job and the fact that Tabata also has a child could represent a further fatigue for man, and for this reason many people have advised Tabata to take a longer lasting rest and that can help him fully recover. For the moment, however, we can not help but wait for further news that will probably come over the next few days.