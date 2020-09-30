new previews on Soldier Boy, the role of Jensen Ackles in season 3

The last episodes of the second season of The Boys have not yet arrived on Amazon Prime Video, but most of the fans are already projected into the future, towards season 3. Among the new entries we will have Soldier Boy, who will be played by Jensen Ackles. The Illuminerdi recently reported new sneak peeks on what the character will be like.

In the comics by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, there are several versions of Soldier Boy, ranging from World War II to the present day. According to what The Illuminerdi reports, however, the one present in the third season of The Boys he will be the only character to assume that role.

Jensen Ackles, who will be among the regular characters in the series, will play the hero, who helped the United States win the war by becoming an international celebrity. Treated like a movie star, he comes at some point left 4 Dead during a mission, and thus assumes the status of legend. But apparently things did not go exactly like this, and according to the site’s previews the mystery what really happened to Soldier Boy will play a pretty big part in season 3 of The Boys.

The Illuminerdi also spoke of Supersonic, another character coming to the show. It is a hero from Central America, formerly of Starlight, who should appear at least in 3 or 4 episodi.

Waiting for the new episodes, if you haven’t done so yet you can take a look at our review of The Boys episode 2×06.