New posters of the real action remake characters

January 27, 2020
Lisa Durant
1 Min Read
There is less to see ‘Mulán’, one of the most anticipated Disney real action remakes that joins other projects such as ‘The Little Mermaid’ or the recently announced ‘Bambi’. The next March 27th the new version directed by Niki Caro will be released (‘In the land of men’, ‘The house of hope’). With an aesthetic closer to Kurosawa's cinema than to animation, the film features a screenplay by Rick Jaffa, Amanda Silver, Lauren Hynek and Elizabeth Martin, who have been inspired by the poem ‘The Ballad of Mulán’.

The official twitter account of the film has just published six new posters of the protagonists. Come in and enjoy!

