 New poster and trailer for Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Disney launches a trailer dedicated to that new docuserie coming soon to Disney + to expand the universe of "The Mandalorian". On May 4, the day declared as the day of Star Wars, this new documentary arrives in all the countries where the streaming service is already available.

A fairly extensive trailer, two minutes long that brings us many of the moments that we will live in the docuserie, from round tables with the filmmakers responsible for the different episodes, a look at the filming sets or how some of the scenes were filmed. It is also the time to talk about the new characters in the series, such as IG-11, the cast of the series, the legacy of Star Wars … In fact, we know that the first four episodes will be precisely aimed at direction, legacy, cast and technology.

On Monday, May 4, it reaches the platform, and from there, a new episode will be released every Friday, up to a total of eight episodes.