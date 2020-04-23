General News

 New poster and trailer for Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian

April 23, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
1 Min Read
Share it:


Disney launches a trailer dedicated to that new docuserie coming soon to Disney + to expand the universe of "The Mandalorian". On May 4, the day declared as the day of Star Wars, this new documentary arrives in all the countries where the streaming service is already available.

A fairly extensive trailer, two minutes long that brings us many of the moments that we will live in the docuserie, from round tables with the filmmakers responsible for the different episodes, a look at the filming sets or how some of the scenes were filmed. It is also the time to talk about the new characters in the series, such as IG-11, the cast of the series, the legacy of Star Wars … In fact, we know that the first four episodes will be precisely aimed at direction, legacy, cast and technology.

On Monday, May 4, it reaches the platform, and from there, a new episode will be released every Friday, up to a total of eight episodes.

READ:  "Looking For Alaska": Will Become a Hulu Series Now

Disney Gallery Poster: Star Wars: The Mandalorian



Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.