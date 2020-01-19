New photos of the filming of Los Eternos show Kumail Nanjiani and Lia McHugh

Share it:

Marvel has put all the meat on the grill with its next big project: The Eternal. This story will be full of faces known as Harington kit, who we saw recently on the shoot, or Angelina Jolie.

On this occasion, according to Movieweb, the star of Silicon Valley, Kumail Nanjiani, and the young actress Lia McHugh They have appeared on the networks thanks to some new photos taken directly from the shooting set of Los Eternos.

Gemma Chan, Kumail Nanjiani, and Lia McHugh pictured on set of Marvel’s Eternals pic.twitter.com/pcqFYZCkVn – Let’s Talk Eternals! (@eternalsupdates) January 18, 2020

Recently we could see the official synopsis of the film, so we already know that its events will take place after Avengers: Endgame. A new group of ancient superheroes who have been living on Earth secretly for thousands of years will have to face The Deviants.

The premiere of Los Eternos will mean entering the Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, whose start will be from the premiere of Black Widow.

Los Eternos will hit theaters on November 6, 2020. Kevin Feige, president and creative director of Marvel Studios, sees this new franchise as a feature film of the caliber of Captain America: Civil War or The Avengers.