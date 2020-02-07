New photos of John Cena

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

It's been about three and a half years since the movie 'Suicide Squad' hit theaters, but Warner Bros. has already made plans with the story with a new reboot, with James gunn behind the camera.

The studio quickly caught him after Disney dismissed him, and that he has later been hired again for the third part of 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3', where he will start working once he finishes his chores with DC . The new film will feature characters seen in the first, such as Harley Quinn, whose spin-off comes to us this week (Margot Robbie), Amanda Waller (Viola Davis), Rick Flagg (Joel Kinnaman) and Captain Boomerang (Jai Courtney).

However, there are many new faces. Among the new recruits for this new version is John Cena, who is on board the tape to be supposedly Pacifier, of which we have had new images in the shooting.

The film is shooting part of his footage in Panama. The scenes point to a moment of action of the film, and the actor is dressed as a civilian, as if he were in fact a tourist in the area. For now there is not much material and Warner is currently not giving too many clues about the project. After all, the film will not be released until in a year and a half. So there will be time to see new official images.

DCEU is living a new stage lately, which seems to keep the arrival of 'Birds of Prey', which lands on Friday in theaters. To see what Gunn is preparing, in which fans are very confident, we will have to wait until August 6, 2021.