New photos of filming in Budapest

The Berlin Wall, Checkpoint Charlie, the Warsaw Ghetto or the Pawiak prison of the Nazi-occupied Poland are some of the scenarios that have been recreated in Budapest (Hungary) for the recording of 'Tell me who I am', the Movistar + series that takes Julia Navarro's hit novel to television, whose screenplay has been adapted by Piti Español.

Starring Irene Escolar, Oriol Pla, Pablo Derqui, Pierre Kiwitt, Will Keen, Maria Pia Calzone and Stefan Weinert, the fiction of nine chapters will cover the twentieth century through the historical moments that have marked countries such as Spain, Italy, Greece, Argentina, Russia, Germany, Poland, France or Ingalterra.

The technical and artistic team of fiction, with Eduard Cortés in front, has spent 10 weeks in the Hungarian capital where they have also shot in natural settings such as the Comedy and Opera Houses, Duna Palota and Urania Mozi, the City Hall, the Citadel, the Train Museum, the Astoria Café, the University of Technology and Economics, the Ferenc Liszt Academy of Music, the exteriors of Parliament, the Budapest-Keleti station, the Buda Castle or the Jewish Quarter.

“The city of Budapest has offered us countless means and perfect locations to recreate the streets and stages of Moscow, Berlin, Buenos Aires or Warsaw at different times of the twentieth century. ‘Tell me who I am’ would not be the same without the casting and the international team or the plurality of languages ​​that make up this production. All of them have added and greatly enriched the filming in Budapest and have endowed it with the international character that the adaptation of the novel deserves ”, explains José Manuel Lorenzo, executive producer and showrunner of the series.

Now, they will move to Madrid to record the latest sequences of the series, a powerful production that has had a technical team of more than 200 professionals, 160 actors and 3,000 people who have shot in more than 300 locations, among natural scenarios, decorated Built and digital recreations.

This is the official synopsis from ‘Tell me who I am’:

Through a book he receives in his small editorial, Javier will learn about the turbulent biography of Amelia Garayoa, a woman who, moved by her ideals, is able to leave her whole life behind to fight for freedom. Through the encounter with the four men who mark his life: Santiago (her husband), Pierre, Albert and Max; Amelia will be involved in the most relevant events in the history of the twentieth century, from the Francoist uprising to the liberation of Berlin; passing through the communist boom in Stalin's Moscow, the barbarism of the Warsaw ghettos, the Rome of the last years of the Duce or the decline of Nazi Germany in occupied Athens. With one eye in the past and another in the future, 'Tell me who I am' tells the story of recent Europe personified in a woman who will never end up paying the price of her own contradictions.