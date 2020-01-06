New photos from The Batman's film set reveal the possible appearance of Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne

Share it:

It is not the appearance of Robert Pattinson as Batman, but as Bruce Wayne, as you will see below, but the filtering of the shooting set of The batman (one more) is evident. The fact is that new images have come to light and show us how it could be the recreation of the character with the new actor in the Matt Reeves movie.

The new filtration would confirm that the film is already shooting and it is likely that the photos will continue to appear out of nowhere on social networks for the next few days. In any case, if yesterday we could take a look at how Gotham would look, today is the first time we can see an important character from the film on the set.

And although it will be difficult for images of Pattinson to be leaked with Batman's suit (probably, those scenes will be recorded in a studio), the truth is that today's filtering is a good snack for those who can't wait. Then we leave you with the original tweet and the images in question.

Can confirm 100% as he never revealed his face but is this Robert …..!? 🦇 pic.twitter.com/MX90S7bqol – Wade Gravett (@WadeGrav) January 6, 2020

As you can see, in the photos we can see Pattinson riding a motorcycle. There he takes off his helmet and reveals a mostly covered face on a large parka and backpack. It does not reveal much about the film (although the motorcycle can play), but it can be seen that it is the actor and not a double, judging by his eyes and the face of the face. Even though the image quality is not perfect.

