Entertainment

New photo of Sebastian Stan as Bucky in the filming of Falcon and the Winter Soldier

December 19, 2019
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
1 Min Read
Share it:

Directly from the filming of the series Falcon and the Winter Soldier comes a new photograph of Sebastian Stan, the actor who plays the Winter Soldier / Bucky Barnes at the UCM of Marvel Studios.

The @yelenatswhore Twitter account published the image ensuring that her music teacher had taken it at the place where this Disney + series is being filmed, which is currently in Senoia, Georgia.

In the image we can see Stan dressed in what looks like some kind of combat suit and also with the prosthesis used to emulate that bionic arm that Rocket is so eager to get.

The Marvel series for Disney + are moving at a good pace but we have not been able to see anything official since they were announced because some shootings are still underway and many others have not yet started. We have some synopsis, some arts and little else to take to our mouths. In 2020, things will change a lot.

READ:  Video: Lupita D’Alessio reveals that she had love encounters with other women

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.