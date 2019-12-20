New photo of Sebastian Stan as Bucky in the filming of Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Directly from the filming of the series Falcon and the Winter Soldier comes a new photograph of Sebastian Stan, the actor who plays the Winter Soldier / Bucky Barnes at the UCM of Marvel Studios.

The @yelenatswhore Twitter account published the image ensuring that her music teacher had taken it at the place where this Disney + series is being filmed, which is currently in Senoia, Georgia.

MY MUSIC TEACHER TOOK THIS PICTURE! HE’S IN SENOIA OHMYGOD pic.twitter.com/jBKCrc9LRL – rach🪐 (@yelenatswhore) December 18, 2019

In the image we can see Stan dressed in what looks like some kind of combat suit and also with the prosthesis used to emulate that bionic arm that Rocket is so eager to get.

The Marvel series for Disney + are moving at a good pace but we have not been able to see anything official since they were announced because some shootings are still underway and many others have not yet started. We have some synopsis, some arts and little else to take to our mouths. In 2020, things will change a lot.