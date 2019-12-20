         New OPPO A91 and OPPO A8: triple and quad cameras for two new middle ranges with 128GB base

Share it:

OPPO still has some things to say before the year ends. For next December 26 we have scheduled the arrival of at least two new terminals, the OPPO Reno3 and the OPPO Reno3 Pro, but here two new copies arrive from the home of the brand: China.

The new OPPO A91 and OPPO A8 They have become officers in their country, and everything indicates that they will end up taking the international path to debut in other countries, so we take the opportunity to detail the characteristics of the two. So are the two new middle lines, or middle line and economic line, of the Chinese manufacturer.

Data sheet of OPPO A91 and OPPO A8

OPPO A91 OPPO A8 screen 6.4 inch AMOLED

FullHD + Resolution

2,400 x 1,080 pixels

Aspect 20: 9 6.5 inch IPS LCD

HD + resolution

1,600 x 720 pixels

Aspect 20: 9 Processor Helio P70 Helio P35 Versions 8GB / 128GB

MicroSD up to 128GB 4GB / 128GB

microSD up to 128GB Frontal camera 16 megapixels 8 megapixels Rear cameras 48 megapixels

8 megapixel wide angle

2 megapixels macro

2 megapixels for depth 12 megapixels

2 megapixels macro

2 megapixels for depth Drums 4,000 mAh

30W fast charge 4,230 mAh OS Android 9 Pie

ColorOS 6.1 Android 9 Pie

ColorOS 6.1 Connectivity 4G

Wifi

Bluetooth

GPS 4G

Wifi

Bluetooth

GPS Others Fingerprint reader under the screen Rear fingerprint reader Dimensions and weight 160.2 x 73.3 x 7.9 mm

172 grams 163.9 x 75.5 x 8.3 mm

180 grams Price 1,999 yuan or 257 euros 1,199 yuan or 154 euros

So are the OPPO A91 and OPPO A8

The new OPPO A8

Observing the specifications we quickly realize that here we are facing a little brother and an older brother. The small one, the A8, is also the largest with 6.5 inch HD + LCD screen and 20: 9 ratio. The A91, however, opts for a 6.4-inch FullHD + AMOLED and 20: 9 ratio, which brings the panel to 2,400 x 1,080 pixels.

The brain of OPPO A91 is a Helio P70 supported on 8GB of RAM and about 128GB of internal storage, while that of OPPO A8 is a Helio P35 about 4GB and the same space for apps, downloads and others: 128GB. Both have a tray for microSD and thus expand the set.

The differences are also in the cameras, with a quad system for the OPPO A91 and triple for the OPPO A8. The first, as we say, bets on 48 megapixels as the main lens, a camera 8 megapixels with super wide angle lens, another of 2 megapixels for depth readings and one last macro camera of 2 megapixels. The front, 16 megapixels.

Three cameras for the back of OPPO A8

In the case of OPPO A8 we don't have a super wide angle lens and we lose megapixels. The little brother's setting places 12 megapixels at his back next to 2 megapixels for depth readings and 2 megapixels for macro photography. And on the opposite side, 8 megapixels for selfies.

The two phones arrive with Android 9 Pie under ColorOS 9.1 and have the same connectivity: 4G, WiFi, Bluetooth and GPS. As for the batteries, 4,000 mAh with 30W load for OPPO A91 and 4,230 mAh with 10W load for OPPO A8. The two phones have a fingerprint reader, in the A8 embedded in the back and in the A91 under the screen.

Versions and prices of OPPO A91 and OPPO A8

The new OPPO A91

We have already commented on the development of the features that both phones have a single version of both RAM and internal storage. We can find the OPPO A91 with 8GB and 128GB while the OPPO A8 reduces RAM by half with 4GB and 128GB. The prices, for now, are only in Chinese yuan. We will be attentive to your conversion at international prices if the phones leave your country.

OPPO A91 with 8GB / 128GB : 1,999 yuan or 257 euros

: 1,999 yuan or 257 euros OPPO A8 with 4GB / 128GB: 1,199 yuan or 154 euros

More information | OPPO A91 and OPPO A8