New online festival of micro-shorts #YoMeRuedoEnCasa

If we are getting something good out of all this commotion caused by the coronavirus, it is the actions that are being carried out after this pandemic. Media such as Rakuten have offered some of their content open, but for the most creative, festivals such as the Online Women's Film Festival or Shorts at Home have also been born. Now a new festival created by DeAPlaneta Y Atresmedia Cine, that organize the Festival of micro-cuts online #YoMeRuedoEnCasa in collaboration with the ESCAC, Base Cinema, Kinesa, Flooxer Y Pc Components.





This was born with the aim of encouraging all moviegoers and moviegoers of all ages to stay at home and take advantage of these days of confinement to unleash their creativity by shooting their own shorts at home that will be valued by industry experts of the cinema. The deadline to do so begins today, March 26, and ends on April 15. To participate, you must upload your original short film of no more than 1 minute duration to Instagram, Twitter and / or Facebook with the hashtag #YoMeRuedoEnCasa. The theme is completely free as long as it is an original idea and has been shot at home.

The festival jury, made up of Yolanda del Val (DeAPlaneta), Mercedes Gamero (Atresmedia Cine) and Aintza Serra (ESCAC) will choose the five best short films that will be uploaded to the official networks of DeAPlaneta and Atresmedia Cine and the public will vote through their likes on each platform for the winning short film.

The three shorts with the most votes will get the following awards:

1st Prize: A year of free cinema in Kinesa + Samsung TV 55-inch Ultra HD 4K Qled Pc Components + Short broadcast on the platform Flooxer

2nd Prize: Annual subscription to ATRESplayer Premium + A year of cinema tickets of titles of DeAPlaneta

3rd Prize: Batch of DVDs of DeAPlaneta

In addition, a special prize will be awarded to best young short (whose director is between 14 and 17 years old) who will obtain a summer course Summer school at the ESCAC facilities. ESCAC through its project Base Cinema (program to implement the audiovisual narrative in secondary education) will provide a series of indications for young people to make the short films presented at the festival.