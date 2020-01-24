Entertainment

New OAV for One-Punch Man, preview published with Puri Puri Prisoner

January 24, 2020
Maria Rivera
The controversial season 2 of One-Punch Man did not end with the transmission that took place last year, in the central months of 2019. The work taken from the homonymous manga by Yusuke Murata and ONE is currently on sale in Japan with the home editions. videos, which however continue to retain special content and extra episodes for fans who purchase them.

The fifth volume of the home video of One-Punch Man season 2 will debut in Japanese stores on February 27th. In just over a month, fans will then be able to relive Saitama's adventures and enjoy the illustration of Genos as the cover, but for those who buy it, there will be another surprise.

In fact, the preview of the new One-Punch Man OAV which will be present in the volume in question. At the top of the news, in the video of the Bandai Namco channel, the first minutes of the OAV in question are available, with a total duration of ten minutes and which will feature Puri Puri Prisoner. The adapted story will be Puri Puri Prisoner and the Escaped Prisoners. It is the second special episode of the anime, after the One-Punch Man OAV coming out in a few days with volume 4.

However, the official One-Punch Man website has revealed that it will not be the only extra content present in the DVD and Blu-ray of this volume: it is expected the insertion of a Drama CD whose voices are available in the video below.

