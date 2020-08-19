New NVIDIA Game Ready Drivers for Microsoft Flight Simulator available

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

As usual NVIDIA has released a new version of his Game Ready Driver optimized for all the latest releases including the latest Asobo Studio effort, Microsoft Flight Simulator. The new package also includes Ray Tracing support for World of Warcraft.

The new ones Game Ready Driver of NVIDIA arrived at the version 452.06 they include optimizations for some of the best upcoming titles, first of all Microsoft Flight Simulator, the new simulator from Asobo Studio and Microsoft that has already received unanimous critical acclaim. The package is ready to welcome Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 out next September 4th and a new important feature for World of Warcraft. The famous MMO has seen delivery of support for Ray Tracing: released in 2004, WoW has undergone several graphic revisions and with the Shadowlands expansion, the first test servers dedicated to the use of Ray Tracing on shadows will also arrive, able to give greater depth and detail to the entire sector.

NVIDIA's 452.06 drivers then add eight more monitors to the list of G-Sync compatible displays, bringing the total to 110:

Acer XB273U GX

Acer VG272 LV

Acer XV272 LV

Acer CP5271U V

Acer X34 GS

Asus PG329

IO Data GC252UXm

Lenovo Y25-25

While waiting to learn more about the new series of GeForce RTX 3000 graphics cards, whose presentation is scheduled for August 31, you can download the new Game Ready Drivers at this link.