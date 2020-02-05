New NVIDIA Game Ready Drivers available for Apex Legends and Zombie Army

Share it:

NVIDIA has released the new update for its Game Ready Driver version 442.19 (WHQL), optimized as usual for outgoing titles like Zombie Army 4: Dead War, Apex Legends Season 4 and the latest expansion of Metro Exodus: Sam's Story.

In particular, the latest update of the NVIDIA Drivers introduces various optimizations, new profiles and bug fixes for the new Rebellion game (on Everyeye.it you will find the review of Zombie Army 4 Dead War), in addition to the optimal support for the fourth season of Apex Legends and the new M expansionetro Exodus: Sam's Story. In addition, the update includes G-Sync support for three new monitors: Asus VG259QM, Dell AW2521HF is LG34GN850.

The latest Game Ready Drivers then introduced the new Maximum Framerate Setting in the NVIDIA control panel, which allows you to set the maximum custom frame level. With this update, at the request of the community, the limits have been brought from a minimum of 25 fps to a maximum of 1000 fps. Find all the details of the 442.19 drivers at this link.

