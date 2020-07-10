New NVIDIA Game Ready Driver available for Death Stranding and Horizon Zero Dawn

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The arrival of the long-awaited exclusive Sony on PC is now imminent and NVIDIA is ready to update its GPU line to better accommodate them. The new Game Ready Drivers 451.67 are in fact optimized for Death Stranding is Horizon Zero Dawn, as well as F1 2020.

All three games will arrive in the near future on PC: to open the dance will be F1 2020 out on July 10, followed by Death Stranding on July 14 and Horizon Zero Dawn on August 7. The new NVIDIA Game Ready Driver 451.67 (available at this link) have been published precisely to optimize the gaming experience, in particular for Death Stranding which will support the DLSS 2.0.

Kojima Productions CTO, Akio Sakamoto, said: "Death Stranding already has a reputation for being graphically magnificent, but DLSS 2.0 helps make the PC debut something special. The extra power brought by DLSS 2.0 in Death Stranding allows players to unlock the PC's great graphic potential by increasing parameters and resolution and delivering the vision we have of the game".

Horizon Zero Dawn will also benefit from the power of modern gaming PCs. On our pages there is a video comparison between the PS4 Pro version and the PC version of Horizon Zero Dawn.