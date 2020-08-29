Entertainment

New Mutants, yet more promotional videos and posters for Josh Boone’s film

August 29, 2020
Lisa Durant
While there don’t seem to be particularly enthusiastic voices from overseas for New Mutants, Josh Boone’s film continues its promotional campaign, this time offering us two new clips and another unreleased poster.

After years of postponements and postponements, New Mutants he is finally about to land in the dining room (and not at home like Mulan).

The American press (those few who showed up at the preview, at least) do not seem to have liked what they saw, and new background on the creative dynamic between Josh Boone and FOX would be circulating on the web, demonstrating how complicated the genesis was. of the film.

However, we have not yet been able to see firsthand the actual quality of the film, which will be released in Italy on September 2nd, and in the meantime, we don’t see why we shouldn’t enjoy these new promotional materials (which you can find all at the bottom of the news), including a clip dedicated to the character played by Charlie Heaton, Sam Guthrie aka Cannonball; another video featuring protagonists Maisie Williams, Anya Taylor-Joy and Heaton himself; and a brand new poster featuring all five boys and the words “Hell Has Frozen Over“.

Waiting, therefore, to be able to judge from us the success of New Mutants, let us know yours in the comments: what do you expect or would like to see from the spin-off di X-Men?

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

