New Mutants, two cool new posters for the upcoming new Marvel movie about the X-Men

After months, even years of postponements and uncertainties, for New Mutants the time has finally come to go out: in the past few hours, in fact, in the United States the presales for tickets have officially begun, and Disney wanted to celebrate with the publication of two new posters.

For the past few weeks, fans have been waiting an announcement for the release of New Mutants on the Disney + streaming service as it's been years since the unfortunate film's original release date, which has undergone numerous postponements and changes. However, Disney remained sided with its original decision to release the film in theaters after acquiring the rights following the merger with Fox: director Josh Boone recently explained this move.

"With most films there is a contract that guarantees a theatrical release, so a certain amount of time must pass to get digital. Above all, however, we wanted fans to be able to see the film at the cinema, obviously at the right time and when it will be safe to return to theaters."

We remember that in Italy New Mutants should debut on September 2nd. For more news here is the Imax poster of New Mutants and a new preview scene.