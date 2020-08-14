New Mutants: The beautiful new IMAX poster shows the release date of the film

Share it:

The promotional campaign continues for New Mutants, the unfortunate X-Men spin-off that just can't make it out in theaters. But apparently, the new IMAX poster would confirm the film's release date.

In home Disney (Fox) seem convinced: this time it's the good one.

The release of Josh Boone's New Mutants (at least in some countries) would seem to be confirmed for the August 28, as announced at the virtual San Diego Comic-Con, despite the doubts that had arisen in the following weeks.

To make it known is the brand new IMAX poster, the same one that you can also admire at the bottom of the news, which precisely flaunts the fateful date with conviction.

In the awaited film we will therefore see a bizarre assortment of young mutants composed of Danielle Moonstar / Mirage (Blu Hunt), Rahne Sinclair / Wolfsbane (Maisie Williams), Sam Guthrie / Cannonball (Charlie Heaton), Roberto da Costa / Sunspot (Henry Zaga) and Illyana Raspuntin / Magik (Anya Taylor-Joy) struggling with strange incidents that are occurring in the psychiatric hospital where they are locked up. "Their new mutant abilities and friendship will be tested,

as they try to escape"anticipates the official synopsis.

And if you are looking for content on the film, we remind you that at this link you can find a new New Mutants spot with previously unreleased scenes, while in this featurette you can see Anya Taylor-Joy's Magik in action.