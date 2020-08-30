New Mutants scores best Friday at the US box office since the pandemic began

Share it:

It may have been little appreciated so far, but the box office is clear: the theatrical debut of New Mutants it has brought home the highest takings since the beginning of the pandemic, at least overseas.

Let us specify immediately: we are not talking about exorbitant figures.

After so many ups and downs, moves and postponements (so much so as to suggest that the film was cursed), New Mutants by Josh Boone has finally made its debut in the cinema, at least in the States, where it recorded $ 3.1 million on opening day, effectively marking Friday from the highest box office since last March, when the major cinema circuits closed due to a pandemic.

At the moment, there are 8 US states that have yet to reopen the theaters to the public, including the territories of New York and Los Angeles, usually among the largest collection areas.

According to Deadline, however, New Mutants could raise about $ 7 or $ 8 million in the first weekend, as we recall, the production costs of the film are around 67 million dollars.

There is therefore still a long way to go for the film to be considered a success also given the current health and economic situation, and it is also beginning to be clearer why Disney has opted to return to the cinema with other titles, and move the Mulan’s release on Disney + (after all, Tenet is also on the horizon for several countries, while in others like Italy it has already arrived for days).

How will the adventure of New Mutants at the box office? Will you go see it? Let us know in the comments.