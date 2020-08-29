New Mutants, overseas have already noticed an error in the credits: here’s what

Share it:

Mitchell Hallock, organizer of San Diego Comic-Con recently saw it in international premieres The New Mutants of Josh Boone, in the company of comic creator Jerry Ordway. Both enjoyed the film and commented via social media, and between a “funny” and a “faithful” they both noticed an error.

We are talking about a bad misspelling in the credits of the project, which however receives resonance because it concerns the creator of these characters, Bob McLeod, that the production of The New Mutants was wrong and transformed into Bob MacLeod. And we’re talking about official channels and a name inserted directly into the credits of the project.

We all make typos, but Hallock didn’t quite go down: “You, the name editor, only had one job! Heck, you managed to write Ben Sienkiewicz and Chris Claremont well!“.

In New Mutants, a film based on the popular Marvel comic series described as terrifying and full of action, five young people with special powers are taken to a secret institution to undergo some treatments designed to remove their abilities.

Among them Danielle Moonstar aka Mirage (Blu Hunt), which creates illusions starting from the deepest fears of other people; Rahne Sinclair (Maisie Williams), who, as we saw in the promotional video, transforms into the Wolfsbane werewolf; Sam Guthrie (Charlie Heaton), who, as Cannonball can fly at jet speed protected by a force field; Roberto da Costa aka Sunspot (Henry Zaga), which absorbs and channels solar energy; and Illyana Rasputin alias Magik (Anya Taylor-Joy), the younger sister of the X-Man Colossus, who summons magical armor and wields a sword capable of amplifying his multiple superhuman and psychic abilities.

The film was originally scheduled for 2018, but due to various circumstances (including the merger between Disney and Fox) it has been postponed countless times: it is finally expected in the United States for August 28th and will arrive in Italy on August 2nd. September.

For more insights, here are two new New Mutants posters and enjoy Magik’s transformation into a new trailer.