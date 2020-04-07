 New Mutants, no. two

Share it:

After Rahne's resurrection from the anti-mutant racist murder of a while ago, the New Mutants were back together and gathered at their home called "Sextant". There, they would try an old friend's coffee and geniecillo that left them to go with the Shi’ar and they would decide to go look for him because of nostalgia. Along with the Star Plunderers they traveled together towards Benevolence and at that stop they foiled a Plunderer's plan, but ended up detained by the Shi’ar Empire. In this issue, the New Mutants would be put on trial while, in Krakoa, Armor would search for Pico and Angel to invite them back to the mutant paradise.

The story of this issue would begin (can contain SPOILERS. Avoid reading this part if you haven't read it) with Sunspot making a summary of what happened until the time of the trial and, with the action already shown in a habitual way, we see how the New Mutants are sentenced as guilty and their guards will be Cannonball and Hitter. After an emotional reunion in which they also scolded Sunspot, they were transferred to a place where they could rest easy. Soon after, Majestor would give Pegadora a mission and tell Xandra that she will need special guidance. Luckily, the New Mutants will be freed from all guilt, but they will have to complete a special mission with Pegadora. In Krakoa, Armor regrets that not everyone is in Krakoa, so he looks for missing mutants and falls into the account of Pico and Angel and gets a medicine to solve a problem of both. Later, he would go to Nebraska with Glob, Maxime and Manon to deliver the medicine to Pico's father and asked them to all go to Krakoa together, but at that time they were attacked by anti-mutants.

In general, we are a quite interesting and funny number as a whole, although in the third part of the USA it is hard to start and attracts emotion a little later when they add some details that involve many things in the mutant world and that puts all good intentions in check of the protagonists. In itself, the part scripted by Hickman is much more convincing and much more harmonious with the adolescents of the group and the plans he has for the plot of space and everything that our "X-babies" are going to suffer, while Brisson also does it very well and manages to achieve some charm as well, but I think having wasted so much time developing the beginning of the story arc on Earth has lost him a bit. We will see how it is in the next issue now that it has included elements of interest.

As for the characters, Sunspot and Cannonball have been the surprise and charming reunion that is so much enjoyed due to the chemistry they have and, luckily, it is always a Pegadora at the edge of the canyon to stop their feet when they pass. Unfortunately, the rest of the New mutants in space have had interventions, each one to have its own small space, but nothing as special as what was previously mentioned. On the other hand, Armor is persistent in his idea that everyone enjoy mutant paradise regardless of the problems of others or the problems it might cause, since it would have to leave that the adults were the ones in charge of spreading the message or making the visits. Because of this, good intentions can wither. In a secondary role case we have Glob and twins Maxime and Manon, which do not have many outstanding interventions. By last, Pico and Cielo are shown as mutants and fully responsible people that, yes, they could have gone to Krakoa, but they also have people to take care of, because the family is one of the most important elements of life.

On rhythmJonathan Hickman finds some fairly balanced times for his story so that the reader feels entertained throughout the reading and ultimately wants to know even more about what is going to happen to the New Mutants. On the other hand, Ed Brisson has a somewhat slow pace at first, but once he manages to get the characters out of Krakoa, the plot begins to crescendo and gain much more interest.

On an artistic level, Rod Reis's drawing is still wonderful and typical of a story on more than one occasion that he falls in love with on more than one occasion due to facial expressions, designs, how the characters express themselves … although he also knows how to change to a more dark one, as we see on the last page. On the other hand, Flavian Armentaro art is very careful and he does not hesitate to give details both in the designs of the environments and in the characters so that there is more immersion, and There are even moments that are brilliantly made and that bristle the beautiful because of the obscurity of the situation (if you have read it, you will know what situation I mean).

In short, I consider that we are before a highly remarkable number of the New Mutants that brings back old characters and anticipates incredible and powerful moments for the next issue.

You can purchase “New Mutants, no. two" here.