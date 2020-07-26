New Mutants, Maisie Williams: "The story between Rahne and Danielle is the heart of the film"

Share it:

From the virtual edition of Comic-Con in San Diego we have received many updates on New Mutants, from the opening scene of the film to a new promo … Which anticipates an interesting love aspect. Let's see what they have to say Maisie Williams and Josh Boone about.

Towards the end of the video shown during the panel at Comic-Con @ Homein fact, we see Rahne Sinclair (Maisie Williams) and Danielle Moonstar (Blu Hunt) share a decidedly less catastrophic moment than the rest of the video …

So the film's director, Josh Boone, and actress Maisie Williams, commented on the relationship between the two characters and the importance this will have in the film.

"In the comics the two characters already had a telepathic link. And from there it all happened very naturally. We just wanted to show you the characters you love as they fell in love in turn"said the director, anticipating that"Their relationship is certainly the backbone of the film".

And Maisie agrees: "I think there is this really sweet love story at his heart. He brings him down to earth".

But one of the essential elements for everything to work out, it was definitely casting.

"I met Josh a long time ago, and ended up getting the part of Rahne, and then doing some screen tests with various actresses, before I found Dani. But already from that first audition together, Blu and I really found each other. It was so nice to be able to see such a relationship. In a typically male world like that of superheroes, it was a nice change to be able to see these two frail women protect each other, and bring light into their respective lives"said Williams.

And Boone adds, reiterating the need to find two talented actresses who had chemistry between them: "I don't know if we could have made the film without Blu. We couldn't have chosen someone else. She was the perfect actress for the part, and when we saw her and Maisie together, it was like the end of the story had come. They had to kiss each other during the audition. It was not as certain as it was now in the days of COVID"also anticipating that the specimen in question will be included in the special contents of the home video edition.

To avoid new shifts, New Mutants is expected to hit theaters on August 28, 2020.