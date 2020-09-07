New Mutants, Josh Boone reveals: “I’ll choose my next movie more carefully!”

Share it:

Now that after years of battles and unexpected events New Mutants it has finally been released in theaters, displeasing everyone a bit, during a recent interview Josh Boone was able to remove a few pebbles from his shoe.

Speaking with BBC, in fact, the director explained: “We found ourselves in a puzzling circumstance that most people don’t have to deal with. I believe that in the end we managed to complete the feat but, oh my god, we had to sweat it out. We held out while everything was happening and our chances got smaller and smaller and in the end we were like, ‘Wow, I can’t believe we did it!’“

The most difficult problem to overcome, according to Boone, was that of the budget: “Once you start to understand what the movie is going to be like, the difficult thing becomes the budget, because you start to understand that you will have to cut your dream in half. I don’t want to talk about it in a negative way, but that’s the reality in Hollywood. Any director who goes to make a film has to deal with the budget in the end. So even if someone is making a $ 200 million movie, they probably would need $ 400 million.“

It’s no secret that Fox cut the budget for New Mutants numerous times, and the transition of the project to Disney certainly hasn’t made things easier for him, but while waiting to find out how the film’s critical and commercial failure will affect his career, Boone has vowed that he will choose his next project more carefully:

“After we completed it there was a pandemic! It was very strange, I have to admit. And now we are in the cinema with a film about boys locked up as if they were in quarantine !. I said to myself, man, maybe it will be better to choose the next project wisely.“

For other insights, we refer to the review of New Mutants and the recent statements by Maisie Williams, who has rveiled to be inspired by Robert Pattinson for the continuation of his career.