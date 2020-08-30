New Mutants, in the new X-Men movie there is a character inspired by Stephen King

Share it:

During a recent promotional interview Josh Boone, writer and director of the new Marvel movie New Mutants, linked to the saga of X-Men, stated that one of the characters is inspired by two books by Stephen King.

This is Sam Guthrie, aka Cannonball, whose version of the film according to what stated by Boone is directly inspired by Carrie e Firestarter, King’s famous best-sellers arrived in theaters thanks to Brian De Palma and Mark Lester respectively.

“Not having the ability to manage his mutant abilities leads Sam to be afraid of what he can do, and certainly the memories of the past do not help, because due to those powers he caused several destructions “ Josh Boone revealed. “We wanted him to be someone willing to punish himself and that because of his powers, when he flew, he couldn’t land perfectly, so that every time he risked breaking an arm and a bunch of other bones. A character who if he is flying runs the risk of dying. We wanted it to be really scary, kind of like Carrie or Firestarter.“

Boone added: “When I say I was inspired by Stephen King, I’m referring to the way he treats in his novels the so-called powers typical of comic book superheroes, those things that in real life would be really horrible. We wanted our character to be the embodiment of the sin that he himself had accidentally committed in the past.“

