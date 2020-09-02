Entertainment

New Mutants from today in the cinema: Henry Zaga tells his paranormal experience on the set!

September 2, 2020
Lisa Durant
Speaking with Cinemablend during a recent promotional interview for New Mutants, the actor Henry Zaga recounted his experience on the terrifying set built for the Josh Boone, Medfield State Hospital psychiatric hospital.

The actor explained that several other cast and crew members have their own stories to tell, but he himself had a disturbing accident on set when he smelled a strong smell of something that strongly disturbed him. He revealed:

A lot of people have had crazy stories on that set. I enjoyed it so much. I was acting a bit like the class buffoon, because it was really hilarious. But every now and then I would smell this weird smell, a really weird smell that didn’t look like anything I’d ever smelled before in my life. And I asked the others if they felt it too. I had a feeling there was something there with us, you know? “

Henry Zaga’s mystery will likely remain unanswered, but fans will be able to discover the secrets of New Mutants from today 2 September: after years of waiting, in fact, the cinecomic with Anya Taylor-Johnson and Maisie Williams arrives in Italian cinemas and together with Tenet by Christopher Nolan e Onward Pixar will try to revive the fortunes of the Italian box office after having inaugurated the US one.

Will you go see it? Tell us in the comments! For more insights find out what the character inspired by Stephen King is

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

